The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will decide in the next 48 hours whether next month’s tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned after New Zealand’s tour of the country was abandoned on Friday morning, hours before their limited overs tour was due to begin.England’s men are due to travel to Pakistan in October for the first time since 2005 to play two Twenty20s on the 13th and 14th. England’s women are also down to tour concurrently with two T20s and three one-day internationals starting from 14 October. It would be their first tour of the country.A statement...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO