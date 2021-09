It’s been a month since judo star Chris Skelley scooped gold at the Tokyo Paralympics – and he’s still buzzing. “I’ve still not come down from the high yet,” says the 28-year-old. “I think I’ll be on it for a while.”There’s no doubt a gold medal is always an epic achievement, but for Skelley, the gratitude runs very deep. Not only was it his first Paralympic victory, he credits judo for “getting me out of a very dark place” after his vision began to deteriorate aged 17.Skelley had always been sporty, taking up junior rugby and judo from a young...

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO