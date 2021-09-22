CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Clarence's Dynabrade acquires one of its largest suppliers, with an eye to the future

By Katie Anderson
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 6 days ago
With the acquisition of a Tonawanda machine shop, Dynabrade Inc. in Clarence has secured its supply chain. Dynabrade, which designs and manufactures pneumatic abrasive power tools, has worked in partnership with Manth Manufacturing Inc. for decades. “It’s been about a 45-year relationship with Manth,” said Dynabrade’s marketing director Ronald Veiders....

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

