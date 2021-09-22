CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s fall lineup is filled with three spectacular productions

By Joanne Biju
UC Daily Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut Repertory Theatre is kicking off its fall program with three live productions: “She Kills Monsters,” “The 39 Steps” and “Food for the Gods.” Finally heading back to in-person performances, the producing arm of the University of Connecticut’s dramatic arts department will employ student actors and puppeteers to bring characters to life on stage.

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newington Town Crier

Enrollment open for Newington Children's Theatre Company's fall offerings

Enrollment is open for the Newington Children’s Theatre Company’s fall Act Out offerings. Throughout the weekly class, participants learn the basics of acting while preparing for a one-act comedy. Geared toward those ages 8 and up, everyone enrolled is cast in a speaking role. Something Strange About Jane takes place...
NEWINGTON, CT
Albert Lea Tribune

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Riverland Community College Theatre and Music on Thursday announced the fall productions. This year’s plays will return to the Frank W. Bridges Theatre, which has undergone several upgrades and improvements during the COVID hiatus. The season opens Oct. 13 with “The SpongeBob Musical,” conceived by Tina Landau with a book...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
laduenews.com

Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents World Premiere of ‘Dreaming Zenzile’

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road. Tickets: $36-$99; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925. Highlights: International music sensation Somi Kakoma is a powerful force in her own right as playwright and primary performer in this dazzling world premiere musical depiction of the life and times of one of the 20th century’s most influential women. With the noted guidance of director Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile entertains while it also educates and informs its receptive audience.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Helen Clark
Advocate Messenger

Ragged Edge Theatre to put on production ‘The Miracle Worker’

“If someone could be found with as much patience as zeal…” this quote from William Gibson’s classic play “The Miracle Worker” doesn’t just describe the character of Annie Sullivan, the teacher who managed to find a way into the mind of a young deaf and blind Helen Keller. It describes the cast and crew of Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production as well. The theater is located in Harrodsburg. The Miracle Worker was originally scheduled to run in April of 2020 and rehearsals were well underway, but COVID-19 restrictions and closures forced RECT to delay the production again and again. Folks wouldn’t give up though. The theater remained committed to presenting this American stage classic, and the cast continued to keep their schedules free and continued learning their lines. Once the green light was obtained, everyone jumped back into the production with a passion and energy that took even director Allan Barlow by surprise. “I was just amazed at how hard everyone had been working during quarantine. We were able to really hit the ground running because the cast came back so well prepared.”
HARRODSBURG, KY
TBR News Media

Theater Review: ‘Grease’ rocks at Theatre Three!

Do you ever think back to your teenage years, to the time you were hanging out at the beach, local candy store or park and you turned around to stare into the eyes of the most gorgeous person you’ve ever seen? That snapshot is lodged somewhere in the deep recesses of your mind, but when you allow it to surface, you get that sweet nostalgia of those “Summer Nights.”
THEATER & DANCE
ithaca.com

Preview: Fall at the State Theatre

ITHACA, NY -- Almost Queen opens the fall portion of the State Theatre’s season on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. They are a New York-based Queen cover band, boasting four-part harmonies and vintage costumes. American author and comedian David Sedaris returns to the State on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Sedaris rose to prominence in 1994 with “Barrel Fever,” a collection of essays and short stories, and is also a regular contributor to NPR’s “This American Life.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dramatic Arts#Traffic Accident#Instagram A#Dragons#Puppet Arts#Uconn#Crt#African American
msureporter.com

Theatre begins production with “I am a Camera

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s department of theatre and dance presents “I Am a Camera” a play that takes place in the 1930’s showcasing a handful of characters and their lives during Hitlers’ rise to power in Berlin Germany. With only three weeks of rehearsals and auditions taking place after classes...
MANKATO, MN
capitolhillseattle.com

Homecoming: Intiman Theatre’s performing arts festival will fill Harvard Ave rain or shine

It’s not how the neighborhood’s urbanists would have drawn it up but the pandemic has inspired a renewed energy for putting Capitol Hill’s streets to use for more than just cars and parking. This weekend, a street festival will fill Harvard between Pike and Pine with artists and performers in a benefit for one of Capitol Hill’s newest arts organizations.
SEATTLE, WA
wagner.edu

Wagner College Theatre lineup

The Wagner College Theatre announces a full season of in-person stage productions, welcoming masked and vaccinated audiences to its Main Stage auditorium, in Main Hall, and its Stage One studio theater. The season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 7 in Stage One with Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” a funny...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre announces spectacular 2021-2022 season, set to play in new Lawrenceville Arts Center

Aurora Theatre is proud to announce its most anticipated season to date! Aurora Theatre’s2021-2022 Season will once again bring Atlanta audiences Broadway-caliber shows and jaw-dropping performances, all taking place in the brand-new Lawrenceville Arts Center. The lineup begins with the returning holiday-favorite CHRISTMAS CANTEEN, joined by the mysterious thriller FEEDING BEATRICE: A GOTHIC TALE, Broadway spectacular RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA and the world premiere of SWINDLERS.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
News 12

Your Connecticut Fall Fun 2021 Photos

Do you love all things fall? So does News 12 Connecticut! From decorations and cooking, to all the trips to pick apples and pumpkins, we want to see them all! Send us photos using the form below!
POLITICS
Focus Daily News

“Three for Tea” at Duncanville Community Theatre

“Three for Tea” is a delightful play by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, and runs Sept. 23-26 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Duncanville Community Theatre (DCT). The play features three former First Ladies as they chat candidly over tea. Directed by Amy Jackson, “Three for Tea” stars Dawn McCallum as Lady Bird Johnson, Catherine Pronske as Pat Nixon, and Heather Winkelman as Betty Ford.
CBS New York

New Musical ‘Six’ Back On Stage After Pandemic Forced Broadway’s Closure On Opening Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day Broadway went dark was supposed to be opening night for “Six,” a new musical. But the six wives of Henry VIII kept their heads, and on Sept. 17 they were back on stage trying to set their stories straight. The titular “Six” are King Henry VIII’s six wives, revealing their terror living in the house of Tudor to the tune of a half-millennium later. “First of all, it feels like a concert. Can I just say, this show is a beautiful hybrid of a concert and a musical,” performer Adrianna Hicks told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. This is...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy