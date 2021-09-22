Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s fall lineup is filled with three spectacular productions

“If someone could be found with as much patience as zeal…” this quote from William Gibson’s classic play “The Miracle Worker” doesn’t just describe the character of Annie Sullivan, the teacher who managed to find a way into the mind of a young deaf and blind Helen Keller. It describes the cast and crew of Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production as well. The theater is located in Harrodsburg. The Miracle Worker was originally scheduled to run in April of 2020 and rehearsals were well underway, but COVID-19 restrictions and closures forced RECT to delay the production again and again. Folks wouldn’t give up though. The theater remained committed to presenting this American stage classic, and the cast continued to keep their schedules free and continued learning their lines. Once the green light was obtained, everyone jumped back into the production with a passion and energy that took even director Allan Barlow by surprise. “I was just amazed at how hard everyone had been working during quarantine. We were able to really hit the ground running because the cast came back so well prepared.”

HARRODSBURG, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO