CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamance, NC

Three more Alamance-Burlington Schools have COVID-19 clusters, school board hears plans to teach children in quarantine

Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours before the state named three more Alamance-Burlington Schools with COVID-19 clusters, the board of education heard a proposal for remote teaching quarantined children. “I guess I’m a little disappointed,” said Patsy Simpson, member of the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education. “It appears what you’re presenting today is not addressing the concerns of those who have reached out to me.”

www.thetimesnews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Coronavirus
Alamance, NC
Education
Burlington, NC
Education
Burlington, NC
Coronavirus
Alamance County, NC
Health
Alamance County, NC
Education
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Covid 19#Quarantine#Senate#Cummings High School#Abss Covid#R Homer Andrews#The Times News#The Usa Today Network

Comments / 0

Community Policy