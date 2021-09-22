Three more Alamance-Burlington Schools have COVID-19 clusters, school board hears plans to teach children in quarantine
Hours before the state named three more Alamance-Burlington Schools with COVID-19 clusters, the board of education heard a proposal for remote teaching quarantined children. “I guess I’m a little disappointed,” said Patsy Simpson, member of the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education. “It appears what you’re presenting today is not addressing the concerns of those who have reached out to me.”www.thetimesnews.com
Comments / 4