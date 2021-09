The overall volume of Bitcoin held by long-term holders has reached an all-time high of 80.5% of the circulating supply, according to the recent data published by Glassnode. Apart from the record number of coins held the long-term Bitcoin holders, the BTC lightning network also saw significant growth during the last week. “Bitcoin Lightning Network metrics continue hitting all-time-highs this week. Lightning Node count hits 15.6k. The total channel count is up to 73k. Channel capacity is up 22% in Sept to 2,904 BTC,” Yann and Jan, co-founders of Glassnode, mentioned on Twitter.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO