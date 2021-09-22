Netflix Drama Series 'Virgin River' Renewed for Two More Seasons

Fans of the popular show would be happy to know the series will continue for the next two years following renewal for seasons four and five, respectively.

Netflix confirmed the renewal of “Virgin River” for a fourth and fifth season recently. The announcement comes a few months after the release of the series’ third season in July.

According to People, the much-loved series is based on the "Virgin River" novels by author Robyn Carr and the show first premiered in December 2019.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The TV adaptation follows Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner seeking a fresh start, who relocates from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town called Virgin River.

Along the way, Melinda discovers the unexpected, which is a love interest with Jack Sheridan, played by lead actor Martin Henderson.

THE CAST

The 39-year-old actress from Connecticut stars alongside fellow stars Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, Tim Matheson, and Annette O'Toole.

Season 3 saw two new additions to the cast as actress Zibby Allen joined the show as a series regular to portray Brie, Jack’s sister.

HIGH RATINGS

Meanwhile, from the medical drama series "Saving Hope," Stacey Farber joined the cast in a recurring role as Tara Anderson, Lilly's (Lyna Boyd) daughter.

The show overall is doing well in terms of ratings as it topped Nielsen’s US streaming rankings by amassing 2.1 billion minutes viewed across 30 episodes for the week of July 12.

In addition, the series made its mark on the No. 1 spot. With that said, it is rare for a television show to get renewed beyond one season.

As for how the last season wrapped up, the third season ended with a cliffhanger, including some baby-daddy drama, and Brady being apprehended for possibly shooting Jack.

RELEASE DATES

The release date for season four is said to be unclear at this point, but it is expected in 2022, and season five, consequently the year after.

According to Glamour, filming for season 4 may already be in the works at this point, as it stated the season is reportedly underway.