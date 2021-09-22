Julius Hall had his civil rights restored, why doesn't that guarantee he can run for local office?

Julius Hall launched his campaign for Port Wentworth mayor in early June, citing concerns about growth in a city that has more than doubled in size over the last decade. He's lived in the Savannah suburb for six years and operates a media company, All Things Relevant Media. He's active in local politics, consulted local officials on their campaigns, and sat on the board of the Chatham County Democratic Committee. Outside of the political world, Hall mentors at-risk youth.