With over 2,000 students at the University of Connecticut involved, it is fair to say that Greek life is an institution. The communities connected to it are filled with people who will defend it endlessly, but there are an equal number of people who continually call to dismantle the whole system. One thing is for certain: The current structure of Greek letter organization operations is out of control. One possible solution is to limit fraternities and sororities to only hosting parties on campus.

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO