HGTV Star Christina Haack Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Joshua Hall after Weeks of Speculation

It is official, American real estate investor Christina Haack is getting married, as she confirmed the news after leaving people to speculate for weeks on whether she is engaged or not.

Christina Haack did not say much about her engagement with Joshua Hall on Monday, September 20, on Instagram, but the emojis and pictures were crystal clear.

In the post's caption, 38-year-old Haack shared five emojis, a heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key ring, and a ring. Along with the post, she shared three romantic photos.

SOON TO BE MARRIED

The first shot showed the happy couple embracing during their sunset dinner, beaming at the camera with an ocean view behind them. The duo kept a similar pose in their second image, which showed them sharing a kiss this time around.

A third snapshot displayed an up-close shot of the lovebirds, which revealed Haack's engagement ring. She also updated her bio and wrote her fiance's name alongside a diamond ring emoji.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Haack and Hall are currently in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they are celebrating his birthday. The news comes a day after the mom of three posted an image of her and the Austin-based realtor at the beach in honor of his birthday, where she shared sweet words for her love writing:

"Happy birthday, baby. You give me that teenage kind of love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

Haack thanked Hall for reminding her what life and love are like when you put away technological gadgets while adding that she adores him.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP & ENGAGEMENT RUMORS

People exclusively confirmed Haack and Hall were dating back in July as they celebrated her 38th birthday while on a getaway trip to Mexico. A source close to them revealed they were dating and hit it off instantly.

The source added that the couple enjoyed getting to know each other without interference from the outside world. Haack confirmed on social media that they had indeed been dating for months since last spring.

The exciting news comes after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in snaps published by Page Six on Wednesday, September 15.

However, she quickly removed the image from social media. But that was not the first time Haack sparked engagement rumors, as she did the same thing in August.

This will be Haack's third marriage as she was previously married to Tarek EI Moussa from 2009 to 2018. She remarried again in December 2018 to Ant Anstead. The former couple announced their divorce in September 2020, which was later finalized in June.