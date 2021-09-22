CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your smart vacuum is actually dumb unless it has these 4 features

Cover picture for the articleYou can get a surprisingly affordable robot vacuum that'll poke around your home cleaning up some loose debris, but you'll quickly find that these robots aren't always as smart as they're made out to be. Many models simply bump around, chaotically criss-crossing your floors until their battery runs low. This can result in clean floors, but you may find random spots that the vacuum completely missed, and these more basic robot vacuums may not always find their way back to their charging base to be ready for the next job (which could be needed right away if it missed a lot of spots).

Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
knowtechie.com

Which features make premium cordless vacuums so expensive

Premium cordless vacuums have become increasingly expensive in recent years. The top models now cost $500 or more, which many people find hard to justify. Why are models like the Tineco Pure One S12 and Dyson V15 so expensive though? And are the extra features really worth the cost? Here’s an overview of the advanced features you can expect from a top-end cordless vac.
ELECTRONICS
vrfocus.com

Xiaomi Unveils Smart Glasses Vision Featuring MicroLED Waveguides

Xiaomi is one of China’s leading technology companies, previously partnering with Facebook during the Oculus Go era to create the Mi VR Standalone for its home market. Today, the company has teased plans for a future entry into the smart glasses market, a very compact looking device brimming with tech.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has Built-in Camera to Avoid Obstacles and Pet Poop

IRobot Corp., a renowned manufacturer of home cleaning robots has launched the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and featuring intuitive facets like a built-in lighted camera; this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to clean the home without disturbance from any obstacles in its path. It can recognize and avoid cords and even pet waste using PrecisionVision Navigation.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Simita Smart Temperature Display Vacuum Flask for $18 (Retail Price $40)

Simita Smart Temperature Display Vacuum Flask which generally retails for $40 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $17.78 only at AliExpress. Simita Smart Temperature Display Vacuum Flask at $17.78 @AliExpress. Simita Smart Temperature Display Vacuum Flask. Key Features:. Stainless steel vacuum flask. Capacity – 500ml. 24-hour insulation.
RETAIL
Brit + Co

19 Stylish Backpacks That Will Actually Fit Your Laptop

With the onset of college, you likely ditched your tried-and-true backpack and lunchbox for a chic carry-all or satchel to tote your everyday essentials. But with the backpack having made a major comeback over the last couple of years, there's no better time than now to revert back to the classic sac. The fashion-forward options are endless, so you can scoop up a style you'll use for years to come. But the real kicker is that they boast plenty of space for your laptop, whatever the size, so you can make sore shoulders (a common problem with shoulder bags) a thing of the past. Below, we've listed our favorite toss-on-and-go bags large enough to fit your laptops. Scroll down to shop the ultimate busy-girl bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

Why your next robot vacuum needs a mop attachment

You could set the highest-suction, thickest-bristled vacuum in one spot to work for a minute straight, but if it's working on a dried-in spill or some really stubborn mud, it's probably never going to get the job done. While vacuums can suck up loose debris, there's no getting past the need to get your floors wet and give them a good scrub. Fortunately, just as robot vacuums have come to take the task of cleaning up dust and hair off your hands, mop attachments for quality robot vacuums can let them expand their ability to give your floors a complete cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
wfxb.com

Roomba Vacuum Now Able to Detect and Avoid Your Pet’s Excrement

In a major scientific breakthrough, Roomba has finally figured out how to stop their robot vacuums from smearing pet poo on the floor! It was a surprisingly common occurrence; people would arrive home only to find their pet had left a nice surprise for them…and the Roomba had smeared it all over the floor! But that’s now a thing of the past as the latest Roomba model is able to detect it and avoid it!
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best cordless drills and drivers that will take the drama out of DIY

If most of the jobs on your list of DIY tasks that just require a screwdriver are done then you’re probably eyeing up some of the bigger projects you’ve been putting off for a while. With this in mind, we've been busy testing a variety of cordless drills and drivers that will take the stress out of renovating your home.It used to be that cordless drills were heavy and underpowered, but with lithium batteries as standard they are now a surefire way to take the hassle and hard work out of a range of home improvement jobs.However, your weapon of...
ELECTRONICS
WTAX

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

Your apps are logging a lot more data about you than you might think. It’s easy to see if an app is tracking your exact location. If you’re using an Apple device: tap Settings, navigate down to Privacy, and tap Location Services. If the first slider is turned on, it means that apps can track you. Slide it off if you universally want to deny your device from using Location Services. The list of apps under Location Services has access to your location and how frequently it is used. Tap on a specific app if you want to change the settings. On an Android device: swipe down from the top screen and press down on location. If it’s not there, search your Settings menu and find Location, then tap App permission (you will see a list of apps that can access your location any time, only while it’s in use, or only when you give permission). You can then change app permissions. Some things to keep in mind: turning off your location services disables your smartphone from tracking your location, but there are some disadvantages, with the most obvious being you can’t use apps like Maps, Uber, and your weather app of choice won’t be able to determine your exact location. To get around that, you can either change the settings so the apps only use your location when using the app or manually switch it on or off as needed. (Fox)
CELL PHONES
hakin9.org

Cybersecurity Tips For Your Smart Devices by Stuart Cooke

In the broadest sense, the Internet of Things (IoT) refers to all those appliances, apps, and gadgets that are connected to the internet. But it also primarily means those that are embedded with software and other technologies that allow you to exchange data with other devices via the internet. These smart devices are usually found around the home, for example, doorbell cameras, temperature devices and home voice controllers such as Amazon and Google.
ELECTRONICS
purewow.com

11 Best Vacuum Cleaners That Will Leave Your Home Spotless

Fact: The right vacuum makes house cleaning faster, more efficient and tons more satisfying. We’ve narrowed the endless list of models down to the 11 best vacuum cleaners to fit your preferences and needs, because the wrong vacuum can be like the wrong housemate—it might be okay, but you just know there’s another choice out there somewhere that would make you happier.
LIFESTYLE
Android Headlines

How To Create & Save Multiple Maps On Your Roborock Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums have come a long way in the past few years. They can recognize obstacles and avoid them, map out your home to ensure it cleans everywhere, just to name a few things. But they still cannot go up or down stairs on their own. That likely is still quite a ways away though. Fortunately, Roborock robot vacuums are able to store multiple maps, and today, we’re going to show you how to create and save multiple maps on your Roborock robot vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Grab the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a wireless charging pad for as low as $230

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is quite new, but we've been tracking the best ways to save for a while now. Amazon has just launched a new daily deal that looks to blow away all those other deals we've found. Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 paired with Samsung's duo wireless charging pad for up to 26% off. The deal applies to a variety of the different smartwatch versions including the different sizes and other features like LTE. You can get the combo for as little as $229.99 with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. That's $80 off what it was selling for just a couple days ago and by far the lowest price since this bundle was introduced. The watch itself is currently $245, so you're getting the extra charging pad essentially for free.
ELECTRONICS

