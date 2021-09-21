Dallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases

The recent announcement of a trial date for Aaron Dean is yet another reminder of how long police accountability can take. It’s been nearly two years since the former Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, while she played video games with her nephew in the Southside home she shared with her mother. As Dean’s trial begins in November, supporters of police accountability will concurrently follow the courtroom proceedings and the city’s handling of a proposed Community Police Oversight and Accountability Board.

