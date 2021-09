The Kamehameha football team has been getting a taste of the military life this football season — as in, hurry up and wait. The Warriors (0-1) , ranked fifth in the ScoringLive Power Rankings, have been through quite a lot, frankly, since a 33-28 loss to No. 4 Punahou back on Aug. 27. They had one game (against top-ranked Saint Louis) postponed and was supposed to play the Buffanblu last Saturday, but saw the Crusaders swap them out in a schedule change.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO