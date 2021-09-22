The VW ID.4 AWD is comfortable, confident and definitely outclasses its hybrid rivals

Dubbed the most affordable mainstream EV, the ID.4 is eligible for a potential federal rebate of $7,500. Volkswagen has released the pricing, and the EPA tested range for the ID.4 AWD version. The inclusion of the AWD versions increases the ID.4 lineup to four models. Both the Pro and Pro S will be available with AWD. Prices start from $44,870 including destination for the Pro AWD while the Pro S starts from $49,370. While the cabin remains almost identical regardless of the driven wheels, VW will offer a Gradient Package with the Pro S models worth $1,500 which adds 20-inch wheels to the package along with other aesthetic tweaks.

