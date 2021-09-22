The VW ID.4 AWD is comfortable, confident and definitely outclasses its hybrid rivals
Volkswagen has a lot riding on the ID.4 battery-electric crossover. It's the centerpiece of VW's electrification strategy, and while it competes directly with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, it's really aimed at stealing hybrid and ICE (internal combustion engine) buyers away from Honda's CR-V and Toyota's RAV4 - with aggressive pricing to match (starting at $39,995 / £31,465 before incentives).www.techradar.com
