Dark Souls at 10: examining a masterclass in world design

By Niall O'Donoghue
vg247.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you approach the legacy of Dark Souls? You could focus on so many aspects of its design that have solidified FromSoftware as one of gaming's titans: the spectacular boss fights, the rich lore, the wonderful combat. However, it's worth examining something special about Hidetaka Miyazaki's masterpiece that still stands out from the games that have followed it: the world itself. Lordran. A huge debt is undoubtedly owed to the pioneering Demon’s Souls, but Dark Souls landed on something great in 2011, crafting a timeless and intricate world that, for all its horror, feels as comfortable and familiar to me as a pair of wooly socks. Well, maybe a slightly blood-stained pair of socks.

