Richland County, SC

‘He didn’t mean to’: No charges after twin boys die from heat in car, SC sheriff says

By Jeffrey Collins
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, left, and Coroner Nadia Rutherford, right, talk about the heat deaths of two 20-month-old twin boys during a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Authorities ruled the deaths an accident after the father was distracted by intense pressure at work and no charges will be filed. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A sheriff said no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at daycare and left them in his vehicle because he was under intense pressure at work.

Watching investigators interview the father was one of the most heartbreaking things Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he has seen in his 46 years in law enforcement.

“He didn’t mean to do it. God, he didn’t mean to do it. He’s got to live with that the rest of his life,” Lott said at a Tuesday news conference.

[ ALSO READ: NC man accused of involuntary manslaughter in child’s hot car death ]

The father found his sons dead still strapped in their car seats late in the afternoon Sept. 1 after he went into the daycare in Blythewood and was told the children were not there, investigators said.

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel died from exposure to the heat as temperatures inside the SUV reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit on a muggy late summer day, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said.

The father worked at a nearby manufacturing plant and his mind was clouded by work problems that day, the sheriff said.

[ ALSO READ: Police investigating after 2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County ]

“The father was under some intense pressure at work that really had his mind somewhere else that day. In his mind, he really believed he dropped the two boys off at day care,” Lott said.

After a thorough investigation, the sheriff said what stuck in his mind was that interview with the distraught father, whose name he did not release since no charges were filed.

“The pure emotion that came out was not something you could fake,” Lott said.

The coroner said the deaths may have been prevented with alarms that sound when a child is left in the backseat of a SUV or if the daycare had called the family when the sons did not arrive.

Both the sheriff and coroner asked for prayers for the family and the community as they deal with the deaths.

“Everybody that was involved in this case has been touched by it. The Coroner’s Office, the EMS workers, the dispatchers, our deputies have all went through counseling,” Lott said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Mom charged after 5-month-old daughter dies in hot car in Iredell County, deputies say)

Comments / 20

Karen Humphries Parker
5d ago

Oh so he didn’t mean to??? So the next time someone shoots someone else all they have to say is , I didn’t mean too???? When you’re a parent you’re supposed to put your children first. With that being said, he forgot two precious babies because he was stressed a work!!! Do better people, he deserves punishment!!! This is an outrage 🤬

Reply(4)
16
Connie Lewis
5d ago

Every year this happens, and its the same excuse.I forgot, and they get away with it. How does someone forget about their babies?

Reply(1)
10
brian frances
5d ago

The sheriff and any smart person would realize that no punishment would be worse than having to endure the pain of losing two children and the realization that it was your fault. What else would you want to to to him. He has to live with that for the rest of his life. Frankly I don’t thing it will be a long life. The law can’t fix every situation and shouldn’t try to.

Reply(1)
4
