State police charge three in Berks County human trafficking ring
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced recently that charges have been filed against three people connected to a drug distribution and human trafficking ring operating in and around Reading, Berks County. Hector M. Rivera, 50, of Reading; Dushawn O. Ellis, 31, of Reading; and Bridget M. Thompson, 36, of Lancaster were charged with various crimes related to corrupt organizations, trafficking individuals, prostitution and other related offenses.
