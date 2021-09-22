State police charge three in Berks County human trafficking ring

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced recently that charges have been filed against three people connected to a drug distribution and human trafficking ring operating in and around Reading, Berks County. Hector M. Rivera, 50, of Reading; Dushawn O. Ellis, 31, of Reading; and Bridget M. Thompson, 36, of Lancaster were charged with various crimes related to corrupt organizations, trafficking individuals, prostitution and other related offenses.

