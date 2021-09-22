Opinion: Biden’s UN Speech, Refusal To Confront China Is The ‘Embodiment Of Weakness’

An unprecedented statement has been uttered by the host of Ingraham angle, Laura Ingraham. Amid ongoing concerns between the world’s two largest economies, Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed several key topics. The president of the United States initiated the call, and the two leaders emphasized their joint duty for ensuring that competition did not “veer into violence.” According to her, The reluctance of Biden and Kerry to face China is a symptom of being “bought and paid for.” Ingraham likened President Biden’s unwillingness to address China over its participation in the coronavirus epidemic to how he could confront a red-state Christian institution if its bio lab accidentally releases a novel virus that infects the entire planet. The financial ties between the Biden and Heinz-Kerry families and China may clarify why the US tends to kowtow to its largest global opponent on a national and global scale, including commercial, political, and coronavirus-related issues.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO