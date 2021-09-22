CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncanny Eye Pendant #WearableWednesday

By Takara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVishalsoniindia on instructables makes an awesome eye pendant using an ESP8266 and TFT display that will certainly turn heads this Halloween. I made an uncanny eye pendant, which is scary at first sight. In the pendant, a real-looking eye mimics a real human eye which looks cool. You can wear it on your Halloween costume to add some spice to it. This pendant is so simple and good looking so you can wear it on a normal dress too. The pendant has an on/off button and a switch so you can turn it on when you want to show up in front of people. It also has Micro USB charging so you can charge your pendant when it’s discharged.

