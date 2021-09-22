CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Receives Save America’s Treasures Grant

By kthurston
Connersville News-Examiner
 6 days ago

AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is excited to announce that the National Park Service has awarded the museum a $500,000.00 matching grant in the maximum amount through the Save America’s Treasures program to preserve and restore its National Historic Landmark Building. The SAT program is funded through the Historic Preservation Fund using revenue from Outer Continental Shelf oil lease revenue, not tax dollars.

