Food Safety

Salmonella Outbreak Found In 25 U.S. States – Food Source That Caused This Still Unknown

By Paul
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning saying that there is a salmonella outbreak in 25 states across the U.S. However, it still does not know what caused the outbreak and noted it came from an unknown food source. CDC said in their announcement that...

KIRO 7 Seattle

New R.1 COVID-19 variant detected in U.S. outbreak

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus infected 46 residents and staff in a Kentucky nursing home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first time the strain has been identified in the U.S. The variant, named R.1, is believed to have originated in Japan, and has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

CDC warns of new salmonella strain from ‘unknown food source’ infecting more than 200 people

A multistate outbreak of a new strain of salmonella has infected more than 200 people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say. An investigation by the organization is underway as more than 20 states are seeing hospitalizations linked to the new Oranienburg strain of salmonella. Texas is among the states with reported cases -- 41 to 90 people are reported to be sick, according to a map on the government’s website.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cilantro identified as possible source behind mystery Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak

A month into an investigation of a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak investigators have a lead and it’s pointing to cilantro as a possible cause behind the illnesses. As of Sept 21, there were 279 confirmed patients across 29 states, according to the Centers For Disease and Prevention. The agency first identified the outbreak on Sept 2 when there were 20 sick people.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Wash These 4 Foods Before Cooking Them, CDC Warns

Washing a product thoroughly may always seem like the best thing to do to ensure it's scrubbed clean of dirt and bacteria. However, experts warn that your intuition on cleanliness may not always be correct. There are some foods you might be inclined to wash before cooking that you should never clean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns. In fact, trying to wash these foods could actually be doing more harm than good. Read on to find out which four foods you should never put under the faucet.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Outbreak linked to shrimp ends; consumers urged to check freezers

Officials say a Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to imported, cooked, frozen shrimp is over, but they are concerned some consumers may have the shrimp on hand. As of Sept. 21 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over. At least nine people in four states were sickened. The last illness onset date was July 17, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The One Question You Should Always Ask Your Server Before Ordering, CDC Says

When you sit down at a restaurant, you likely have a long list of questions you ask your server before placing your order. How is the dish you're considering prepared? Can ingredients be substituted or removed? Are there any allergens in the recipe? However, there's one crucial question you may be omitting when placing your order—and if you're not asking it, you could be putting yourself in harm's way. Read on to discover the one question you should always ask your server before ordering food if you want to protect your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Georgetown University reports outbreak among students; source unknown

At least a dozen students at Georgetown University have reported being sick with symptoms that resemble foodborne illness and an official says they may be part of a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Ranit Mishori says the school is working to determine the cause of...
COLLEGES
