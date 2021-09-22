Chrome 94 introduces Material You interface and controversial idle detection (APK Download)
This story was originally published on Aug 27, 2021 and last updated on Sep 22, 2021. It may seem like Google has only just released Chrome 93 to the stable channel, but with the company's faster four-week release cycle, stable Chrome 94 is now already available for download. You can get it over at APK Mirror or wait until it rolls out to you on the Play Store. Even though only four weeks have passed, the new release packs quite a few interface updates and changes under the hood.www.androidpolice.com
