West Delaware swept a determined Solon squad in a WaMaC East volleyball match on Cancer Awareness Night, at Seedorff Gymnasium, Sept. 14. The Spartans entered the night with a deceptive 6-10 mark on the year, and early on, it looked like the match would be a walk in the park for the Class 3A No. 2 Hawks, as the opening set was no contest at 25-7.