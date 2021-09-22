CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Deadline nears for HVNP’s air tours plan

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven of 24 U.S. national parks have completed drafts of court-ordered air tour management plans and released them for public comment. That’s 21 years after the Air Tour Management Act of 2000 went into effect and a year after a federal judge ruled in favor of a suit by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono, or HICoP, which petitioned the court to compel the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service to enforce the law.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Air tour plans for Hawaii’s national parks still in progress

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has yet to submit a court-ordered management plan for air tours over its public land. The action is required 21 years after the Air Tour Management Act of 2000 was enacted and a year after a federal judge ruled in favor of environmental groups, including one from Hawaii’s Big Island, that petitioned the court to enforce the law, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier plan would phase out air tours

Glacier National Park last week released a draft air tour management plan that would curb commercial “sight seeing” tours over the park to 144 annually and, eventually phase out tours altogether. A federal appeals court in May 2020 ruled that Glacier, along with 22 other national parks had to come...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Experts eye more Hawaii travel testing to contain COVID

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S. Despite...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haleakala National Park#National Parks Service#Hvnp#Hawaii Island Coalition#The National Park Service#Nps#Atmp#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#Hicop
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

New HVO buildings would include research center at UH-Hilo, field station at HVNP

Hawaii Volcano Observatory’s scientist in charge said Tuesday progress is being made toward its new facilities. Ken Hon acknowledged it’s “a long process” designing and constructing facilities to replace the one formerly situated behind the former Thomas A. Jaggar Museum overlooking Kilauea volcano’s caldera. That facility had to be abandoned because of earthquake damage prior to and during 2018’s prolonged eruption.
HILO, HI
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Requests Disaster Declaration For Ida Damage To Pave Way For Federal Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses. Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
CNY News

As Vaccine Deadline Looms, Hochul Makes Backup Plan

As the Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is upon us, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans to fortify the state healthcare work force through emergency measures. An impending shortfall in workers is expected as some healthcare workers will not comply with the new vaccine rule. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

The next venture: Construction begins on Matsuyama Commercial Center

Ground has been broken and construction begun for a new commercial center in North Kona. The Matsuyama Commercial Center project is being built on a 1.36-acre parcel off Kaiminani Drive, near the northern entrance to the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority on the makai side of Queen Kaahumanu Highway.
CONSTRUCTION
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

DOT provides update on Kolekole Bridge, other Highway 19 bridges

The state Department of Transportation said Monday intermediate repairs to Kolekole Bridge on Highway 19 north of Hilo “will be completed within three to four months and will restore normal operations on the bridge.”. “This repair will give us the time necessary to finalize environmental permitting and design on the...
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

BIISC focusing on eradication of devil weed

Hawaii County residents are urged to be on the lookout for an highly invasive plant found on the island this year that could devastate the cattle industry. Chromolaena odorata, also called the “devil weed,” was first detected on Oahu in 2011. Until this year, it was never able to cross over to the Big Island, but early this year it was found near the Hilo motocross track behind the Hilo landfill, with subsequent surveys finding more weeds gaining footholds in Puna in Leilani Estates and Hawaiian Paradise Park.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
AFP

Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

Amtrak on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those killed when a train derailed the day before in northern Montana, saying it was "fully cooperating" with an investigation into the deadly incident. Amtrak said it was canceling some trains on Saturday between the states of North Dakota and Montana, and abridging two Empire Builder train services on Sunday, with no substitute transit available. 
TRAFFIC
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

60% of all state COVID cases were in people 39 and under

Keiki 12-17 and young adults 18-29 have the lowest vaccination rates against COVID-19 in Hawaii and are among the age groups that account for the most coronavirus cases, according to data from the state Department of Health. Statewide, 61.7% of children 12-17 and 64.2% of adults 18-29 have been fully...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Ohio Capital Journal

Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants

Flight attendants have been subject to unprecedented harassment over masks and more during the pandemic, and a U.S. House panel on Thursday heard the raw details of those “air rage” incidents. While there’s no hard data, the leader of the flight attendants’ union said the most aggression appears to occur in Southern states where there’s […] The post Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy