About 100 people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning at Ludington's Waterfront Park. The walk began with an open ceremony where Ludington resident Adam Lamb described what each of the color flowers meant of the Promise Garden. The colors included white for the hope for a cure to the disease and other forms of dementia; blue for those living with Alzheimer's or dementia; purple for those who lost loved ones to the disease; yellow for caregivers of those with the disease; and, orange is for those who support the cause.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO