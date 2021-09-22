CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Magnetic Fields' '100,000 Fireflies' Sounds The Way Being Lonely Feels

By Ryan H. Walsh
boisestatepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt starts with the kind of lyric you might expect near a song's end, a revelation so devastating that many songwriters would feel obliged to spend several minutes earning it first: "I have a mandolin / I play it all night long / It makes me want to kill myself." But this is where The Magnetic Fields' "100,000 Fireflies" begins, and its casual, matter-of-fact delivery of bad news does not relent. The music is skeletal, just a drum machine and some synthesized scaffolding, and it makes an icy bed for the beautiful, solitary voice guiding the listener through "the worst night I ever had." On this night, we learn, she has captured those titular light-up insects to keep her company, only to be reminded of the "starry eyes" of someone no longer there. This is a song about a life-threatening fear of being alone, and boy does it sound like it.

