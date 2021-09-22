CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Once a liability, infrastructure is becoming an asset for Lamont

By Mark Pazniokas, CT Mirror
Hartford Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before final passage in the U.S. House, the massive federal infrastructure spending package is yielding political benefits for Gov. Ned Lamont, a first-term governor well into an undeclared campaign for re-election in 2022. The bill would send at least $5.38 billion to Connecticut over the next five years, allowing...

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Business

CT House votes to extend Lamont’s emergency powers

A divided House of Representatives voted in special session Monday to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency COVID-19 powers through Feb. 15, a measure that would keep controversial mask and vaccination mandates in place. Passage came on an 80-60 vote, with 10 Democrats joining a Republican minority that voted as a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Outlines Extension of Powers Until Feb. 15

In a seven-page document Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont asked legislative leaders to extend his emergency powers until Feb. 15 and outlined the executive orders he planned to continue in an effort to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislature is expected to meet on Monday and Tuesday to debate extending the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Inquirer

Lamont celebrates digitization of state documents in Manchester visit

MANCHESTER — Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday touted the state’s ongoing effort to digitize government documents through a partnership with Manchester-based business Scan-Optics. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the partnership began in 2013 and has resulted in over 50 million pages being scanned and uploaded as digital...
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Hartford Business

Lamont’s COVID mandates expected to stay in place

Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders indicated Monday that key COVID-19 mandates will remain beyond Sept. 30, the expiration of Lamont’s current emergency declaration. Exactly how to make that happen — another extension of an emergency declared March 10, 2020, or passage in a special session of laws codifying those individual mandates — will begin to unfold today.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Trillions in infrastructure spending could mean hundreds of billions in fraud

The U.S. government may be on the verge of spending as much as US$4.5 trillion in what could be one of the biggest investments in infrastructure and the social safety net in decades. The House plans to vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sept. 30, 2021 – which was already approved by the Senate – and may soon follow that with up to $3.5 trillion in other investments. The measures’ passage – and the total to be spent – are still up in the air. But if either or both bills do become law, they would not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Hartford Business

At invitation of CT GOP conservatives, COVID mandates come under fire

Conservative Republicans in the state House of Representatives provided a forum Wednesday for people who question the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and oppose workplace mandates for either inoculations or weekly testing. Billed as an inquiry on the constitutionality and consequences of vaccine mandates, the hearing called by the House GOP’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Governor Lamont Statement on Welcoming Afghan Refugees

Report by Paula Antolini, September 21, 2021, 3:46PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – 09/15/2021 – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:. “This afternoon, my administration was informed by the White House that our state will soon be asked to accept as many as 310 Afghan refugees for resettlement in Connecticut. I welcome these individuals with open arms into our wonderful state. In anticipation of this moment, I directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services, under the leadership of Commissioner Deidre Gifford, to work with our partners across state government, the federal government, and at the local level to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to provide support to these men, women, and children making the long trip to Connecticut from Afghanistan. It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state, and we will work to ensure they have everything they need from food and shelter to education and job training.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Legislature#Tolls#House#The General Assembly#Laborers
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
austincountynewsonline.com

Biden Admin Loses DACA Appeal In Texas… So They’re Just Making A New Rule

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement, per The Hill. “This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal. However, only Congress can provide permanent protection,” Mayorkas...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy