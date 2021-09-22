Once a liability, infrastructure is becoming an asset for Lamont

Report by Paula Antolini, September 21, 2021, 3:46PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – 09/15/2021 – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:. “This afternoon, my administration was informed by the White House that our state will soon be asked to accept as many as 310 Afghan refugees for resettlement in Connecticut. I welcome these individuals with open arms into our wonderful state. In anticipation of this moment, I directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services, under the leadership of Commissioner Deidre Gifford, to work with our partners across state government, the federal government, and at the local level to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to provide support to these men, women, and children making the long trip to Connecticut from Afghanistan. It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state, and we will work to ensure they have everything they need from food and shelter to education and job training.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO