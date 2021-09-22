CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Experts eye more Hawaii travel testing to contain COVID

By MATT GERHART Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S. Despite...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
gentside.co.uk

Mu variant: These are the worrying symptoms to look out for

Public Health England (PHE) has detected a total of 53 cases since it was placed on the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of 'variants of interest.'. Having first emerged in the UK back in May, the new strain has been mostly detected in patients over the age of 50. Fortunately, it has not been the cause of any deaths as it stands currently. Further research will be needed to determine if the Mu strain is a mutation that is able to bypass protection provided by coronavirus vaccines. Dr Meera Chand, Covid-19 Incident Director at PHE, explained that:
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Alaska State
Honolulu, HI
Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Get Ready For Yet Another Dramatic Change In Hawaii Travel

Let’s be honest. The news from Hawaii is enough to make your head spin. It seems like one day, the governor and mayors are crying to stop all travel and then later worry about loss of income, followed by the cheapest Hawaii airfare deals ever. Whew! And now we see what appears to be a precipitous decline in Hawaii COVID cases and a welcome trend.
HAWAII STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's why California has the lowest COVID rate in the nation

California hit the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation Friday — thanks not only to high vaccination and masking, but also to a state culture that generally embraces public health precautions, experts said. Despite the highly contagious delta variant, which accounts for essentially all COVID cases in California, coronavirus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#State Of Hawaii#American#Trans Pacific#The University Of Hawaii#Lancet
bigislandnow.com

Hilo-Bound Hawaiian Flight Turns Back to Honolulu After Flight Attendant Assaulted

A Hilo-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight was turned around shortly after departing Honolulu after a passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant, airline officials confirmed this morning. HA152 departed Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 7:30 a.m. According to Hawaiian officials, the passenger, later identified as a 32-year-old man, assaulted one of...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

New R.1 COVID-19 variant detected in U.S. outbreak

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus infected 46 residents and staff in a Kentucky nursing home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first time the strain has been identified in the U.S. The variant, named R.1, is believed to have originated in Japan, and has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Could this be the origin of the virus?

The consequences of the virus have considerably changed our society and after almost two years since its emergence, researchers believe to have finally found its origin. Whether it is at the level of the world economy, social relationships or even sporting events, the pandemic caused by the virus has changed our global system. However, researchers at the Pasteur Institute have made considerable progress in the search for the origin of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
smartertravel.com

New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for All Flights Into the U.S.

The Biden administration just announced some big changes to the United States’ COVID-19 travel policy. Starting in early November, the U.S. will open its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. All foreign nationals who wish to travel to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of their flight. The announcement did not specify if unvaccinated children would be allowed into the country under the new rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Restaurant staff on Oahu report harassment over new COVID-19 safety rules

HONOLULU -- Staff members at some restaurants on Oahu say they're being harassed by some customers over the City and County of Honolulu's COVID-19 mandates. The rule requires people to show their coronavirus vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before their visit. At SKY Waikiki...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

9 new COVID-19 deaths reported, including 2 people in their 20s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 deaths, including two people in their 20s. The death toll now stands at 747. This month alone, the state has seen 158 COVID deaths. Hawaii also saw 403 new COVID-19 infections Friday, pushing the statewide total number of cases since...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
HuffingtonPost

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel

“Hot vax summer” ushered in a hopeful phase of the pandemic, with increases in weddings, family vacations and other opportunities for travel and socialization. But we’ve also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about contagious viral coronavirus variants like delta and mu. Many cities, states and countries have...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy