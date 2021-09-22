CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii County, HI

Official: ‘Political will’ needed to fix solid waste problems

By MICHAEL BRESTOVANSKY Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii County should impose new fees for Big island residents to dispose of waste in the future, suggested a county official Tuesday. During a presentation before the meeting of the County Council’s Committee on Regenerative Agriculture, Water, Energy and Environmental Management, Ramzi Mansour, director of the Department of Environmental Management, said the county needs to reconsider the costs of transporting waste around the island.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 2

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
5d ago

The county already raised our taxes to reduce solid waste and give us a recycling program to be the envy of the world. The result? You barely even recycle cardboard anymore. Rotting cars all over the roads. What are you doing with the money you saved by no longer recycling plastics and metals? In your own pockets? Please don’t raise our taxes to fix anything else. I shudder for anticipation of the results you democrats will give us this time.

Reply
6
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
City
Hilo, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Waste Management#Solid Waste#Department Of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy