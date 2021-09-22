Official: ‘Political will’ needed to fix solid waste problems
Hawaii County should impose new fees for Big island residents to dispose of waste in the future, suggested a county official Tuesday. During a presentation before the meeting of the County Council’s Committee on Regenerative Agriculture, Water, Energy and Environmental Management, Ramzi Mansour, director of the Department of Environmental Management, said the county needs to reconsider the costs of transporting waste around the island.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
