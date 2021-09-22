CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

What is a COVID-19 vaccine mandate worth if it includes exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs”? Very little, if anything at all. If the definition of religious beliefs were contained to major, established religions, there would basically be no exemptions because no major religion bans vaccination against COVID-19 or other diseases. In fact, leaders of many large congregations have been telling their flocks during the pandemic, “Don’t look to me for a religious excuse.”

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
(NEW YORK) -- The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 682,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
