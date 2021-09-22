Obituaries for September 22
Jonathan Patrick Babino Sr., 62, of Hilo died Aug. 9. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired heavy equipment operator. No services. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by wife, Rhona-Ann Babino; sons, Jonathan P. Babino Jr. and Robert K. Babino; daughter, Marie K. Babino; brother, David (Amy) Babino; sisters; Marion Gene (Lester) Glicker, Angelynn Chun and Erleen (Teddy) Ah You; five grandchildren; an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
