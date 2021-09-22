CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hakalau, HI

Your Views for September 22

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

For several years now, the Hamakua Coast, particularly the ahupua‘a between Kolekole and Hakalau bridges, has been in a state of ongoing deterioration. Many of us have tried to understand, what with the Leilani Estates eruption devastation and the COVID-19 pandemic diverting precious resources toward the afflicted. Patience was, we thought, a virtue to be shared by all of us on the Big Island. But the back burner is on fire here now with a cascade of transportation, community safety and recreational access issues.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hakalau, HI
City
Wailea, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Forgotten Coast#Honoli I Paka

Comments / 0

Community Policy