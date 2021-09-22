Your Views for September 22

For several years now, the Hamakua Coast, particularly the ahupua‘a between Kolekole and Hakalau bridges, has been in a state of ongoing deterioration. Many of us have tried to understand, what with the Leilani Estates eruption devastation and the COVID-19 pandemic diverting precious resources toward the afflicted. Patience was, we thought, a virtue to be shared by all of us on the Big Island. But the back burner is on fire here now with a cascade of transportation, community safety and recreational access issues.