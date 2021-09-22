Rufus Wainwright moves from pop and ‘Shrek’ to opera and back: ‘Patience is one of the greatest virtues’
Rufus Wainwright found an ideal way to stage a musical rebellion against his parents as a 13-year-old in the 1980s, but it wasn't through punk-rock, hip-hop or synth-pop. "My rebellion was getting into opera!" said the now 48-year-old singer-songwriter and opera composer. "My parents were both musicians in rock 'n' roll bands. For them, opera was their parents' music and part of 'the elite.' So, when I got into opera at a very young age, that was a total rebellion, especially for my father, who dislikes opera to this day. My mother ended up adoring opera, and we went on that journey together."www.charlotteobserver.com
