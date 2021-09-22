CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Roots N Blues returns to Columbia, requires vaccination or proof of negative test to attend

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hpS3_0c4DI0Wc00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Roots N Blues is scheduled to kick off Friday, with the festival making its return after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year according to the festival's website , attendees will be required to either submit proof of vaccination or of a negative test in order to attend.

The festival said in a statement, "It’s simple: We trust health care professionals. The health of our community is our first priority. The safest way to enjoy live music right now is to be vaccinated against COVID-19."

On its website, Roots N Blues advises attendees not to attend if:

  • Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
  • Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)
  • Within 14 days prior to attending the festival you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination can include an original, a direct photocopy or photo of your valid vaccine card.

"They're encouraging folks to kind of take personal responsibility and wear masks and social distance where possible," said Megan McConachie with the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau. "So, all of that is kind of combining to make what will hopefully be a very safe festival."

It is recommended that all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, obtain a negative test before entering.

"For people who are attending roots and blues, just make sure that they're aware of what the protocols are at the festival and make sure you're following those," said Sara Humm with Columbia/Boone Public Health Department. "But then, of course, you can always go above and beyond as far as wearing your mask, especially if you're in a large group of people, washing your hands frequently doing your best to social distance."

Traffic will also be impacted throughout the weekend, said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Kirsten Munck.

“We know that the closing of one lane of the interstate and the entrance ramp will greatly impact eastbound traffic, especially with the Roots ‘N Blues Festival in Columbia this weekend,” Munck said. “These closures are necessary for the safety of travelers on the road."

A stretch of Old 63 will be Northbound only near the Stephens Lake Park entrance on Old 63, with a section of Walnut also being completely closed off to traffic.

For those attending, The City of Columbia’s Bus Service, GoCOMO, will no longer be providing Late Night Trips from the fest. They will run their regular routes and hours .

Uber/Lyft and Taxis will pick up and drop off only in the indicated lot. They will not be allowed to the gate entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a65Od_0c4DI0Wc00
2021 Roots N Blues Festival Grounds Map

The post Roots N Blues returns to Columbia, requires vaccination or proof of negative test to attend appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Columbia, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about crime in downtown Columbia?

Shots were fired over the weekend in downtown Columbia, a week after two people were hit by bullets in the same area. Weekend shootings in the crowded downtown area are not unheard of but remain relatively uncommon. However, the crowded nature of downtown on weekend nights brings extra danger to those incidents. Are you worried The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about crime in downtown Columbia? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Tuesday more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, PCR testing added 1,115 new cases. That's below the state's daily average of 1,186 PCR cases. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 28. The additional positive tests pushed the statewide The post TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported Monday fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 760 patients tested positive for the virus through the use of PCR testing. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 27. That's well below Missouri's daily average of 1,187 cases for the PCR testing method. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care holds drive-thru flu shot clinic on weekends

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care is offering drive-thru flu shot events at South Providence Medical Park in September and October.  The events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older on Saturday and Sunday the weekends of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Patients The post MU Health Care holds drive-thru flu shot clinic on weekends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.4% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 936 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 672,089 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 174 new probable cases with a total number of 141,232 antigen test results being positive. One new The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man covered in blood causes disturbance in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police were called to the 4000th block of Arctic Fox Drive in north Columbia early Sunday morning for reports of a man covered in blood banging on doors in the neighborhood. ABC 17 News crews on scene confirmed that the man was detained. A resident at the scene says she was scared The post Man covered in blood causes disturbance in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis#Bus Service#Vaccinations#Roots N Blues
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rumors of a gun results in Hickman High School’s homecoming dance ending early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Hickman High School homecoming dance ended early Saturday night after school officials heard reports of someone with a gun at the dance.  Hickman High School Principal, Tony Gragnani, said in an email to parents that school staff, district security and the Columbia Police Department investigated the rumors, which were found to The post Rumors of a gun results in Hickman High School’s homecoming dance ending early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: New daily cases of COVID-19 drop below 2,000 in Missouri

(KMIZ) Missouri added fewer than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,523 positive tests were found through the use of PCR testing. The state's daily average for that testing method is 1,378 cases. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 24. Antigen testing revealed another The post FRIDAY UPDATES: New daily cases of COVID-19 drop below 2,000 in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy