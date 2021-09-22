Blazers Fall to Rival ETBU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Green and Gold faced off against conference rival East Texas Baptist University on Tuesday, September 21. The ETBU Tigers left Rugg Area with a three-sets to none victory. (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) Tonight senior Callista Moore and junior Izabella Erickson led the Blazers in kills with 6, while senior Grace Eidson led in assists with 14. Freshman Ellie Jones led both aces and blocks tonight. She had a total of six blocks and two aces. Once again, senior libero Kristin Fogan led the Blazers in digs with 10. The Belhaven Blazers fall to 2-10 on the season and 0-3 in conference play. However, the Blazers will look to bounce back on Friday against Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.