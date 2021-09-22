Top Columbia area high school football games for Week 6 — and predictions

Week 6 of the high school football season is here. Here are the top games this week involving Columbia area schools. Columbia (3-2) at Mt. Pleasant (3-2) This is a matchup of first-year coaches as Kit Hartsfield's Mt. Pleasant program hosts John Moore's Lions in the first meeting between the schools. Mt. Pleasant will have to focus on stopping Columbia's ground attack of Christian Biggers, Kayden McCoy, Q Martin and Jordan Davis.