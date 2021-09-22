CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEADLINES: Fist fight after car hits child, Newburgh car fire, car thefts in Airmont

By News 12 Staff
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

A man is now facing an assault charge after starting a fist fight with a driver, who accidentally struck his child with his car. Officials say the driver got out of the vehicle to check on the 4-year-old child, who was alert and conscious. That's when police say the child's father assaulted the driver. He's been charged with assault, harassment, and criminal obstruction. There is no word on the child's condition.

A car caught fire near Stewards Shop on Route 9W in Newburgh. The 44-year-old driver was traveling with her 7-year-old daughter at the time. Police say both got out of the car safely. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Lock your cars! That's the latest reminder from Ramapo police after two vehicles were stolen in the Village of Airmont. Surveillance video shows a potential suspect attempt to break into multiple cars and entering one that was unlocked. Police say one of the vehicles has been found while one is still missing.

