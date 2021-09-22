CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ASK IRA: Will the Heat continue to value KZ Okpala?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Q: Hey Ira, we have plenty of defense in our lineup to match up with other teams. I have heard you mention the possibility of trading off KZ Okpala’s contract which would open the door for another player. — Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.

A: Because the Heat are hard up against the luxury-tax line, they cannot add another player to a standard contract without going over the tax, thus the likely 14-player standard roster to open the regular season. However, one escape door would be to trade KZ Okpala and cash (his $1.8 million 2021-22 salary on the final-year of his contract plus a bit more as a sweetener) to a team below the cap or even below the salary floor. Such a team then could release Okpala at a small profit. So it comes down to whether the Heat would benefit more from KZ or a player at the minimum scale. And that all comes down to the Heat’s in-house view. But it is an avenue to another player on a standard deal.

Q: Remember, Kyle Lowry worked with Jonas Valanciunas in Toronto for over six seasons. Lowry might incorporate some of the same sets he used in Toronto with Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.

A: And that’s another element of whether Erik Spoelstra might often go bigger this season. Part of that, of course, will be how the mix works with P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris at power forward. And part of it will be about the fit with Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurteven and Bam Adebayo. But having more of a pure playmaker certainly adds intriguing to the Heat equation when it comes to potentially the next big thing.

Q: We can retire the name “Dragic.” No one named Dragic will play for the Heat ever again. — J.F.

A: Ah, so that’s how to avoid questions about Kyle Lowry taking Goran Dragic’s No. 7. I’m just not sure how Zoran Dragic would feel about such an approach.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Gets Married With The Help Of Lakers Teammates

Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Equation#Kz#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Has Heat’s Jimmy Butler left scorched earth in his wake?

Q: Jimmy Butler must be eating this up. The Timberwolves just fired their general manager and the 76ers are a mess. He knew when to get out. — Andy. A: First, the Timberwolves’ dismissal of team president Gersson Rosas on Wednesday involved a Minnesota executive who was put in place by the team after Jimmy Butler already had forced his way out early during the 2018-19 season there. As for what ...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA
AllPacers

This Former NBA Player Hasn't Been In The NBA For 4 Seasons, But Will Be Paid More Money By The Pacers Next Season Than The New York Knicks Will Pay Immanuel Quickley

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 NBA season. Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman: Heat’s summer provided answers, and yet questions remain | Commentary

This will be decidedly different, with 10 newcomers on the Miami Heat training camp roster. Then again, based on how last season ended, there is something to be said about decidedly different, after falling to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference and being swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Heat prepare for Tuesday’s start of training camp at FTX Arena, ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Washington Wizards Potential Starting Lineup: Will Depth Over Talent Be Successful?

The Washington Wizards were at a crossroads. Keep Russell Westbrook or trade him for the best possible package on the market. One year ago, the Wizards looked like magicians by turning John Wall’s horrid contract into the 2017 MVP and triple-double machine. One year passed by and the Wizards had to play their way into the playoffs before getting dumped by the 76ers in the first round.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy