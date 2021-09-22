Fall finally arrives!

A long discussed and long awaited front has finally pushed through Acadiana, and now after another hot Louisiana summer we finally get a break.

Dry air will move in through the day on Wednesday, and despite a cloudy start we'll be looking at plenty of sunshine by the time we get to the evening.

Acadiana's biggest issue is going to be the wind which will stay fairly gusty through the day, in fact sustain winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of 25-30 mph have prompted a Wind Advisory.

Temperatures will drop through the morning into the mid 60s but will warm again in the afternoon as the sun starts to come out and the highs will get into the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be the first time this season we will see widespread temperatures in the 50s, highs will again remain shy of 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

There's no real change for the rest of the week which will make it a forecast for the ages.

