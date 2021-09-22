CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer, BioNTech to provide additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to U.S. government for donation

By Tomi Kilgore
 6 days ago
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced Wednesday plans to provide an additional 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government. The additional doses will be sold at "not-for-profit" prices, for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries, as defined by Gavi's COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) and the 55 member states of the African Union. That brings the total number of doses to be supplied to the U.S. government for donation to 1 billion. Pfizer shares gained 0.6% in premarket trading and BioNTech's stock rose 0.6%. Delivery of the additional doses began in August, and the total 1 billion doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022. The doses will be produced at Pfizer's facilities in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Andover, Massachusetts, Chesterfield, Missouri and McPherson, Kansas. Shares of Pfizer have climbed 19.3% year to date through Tuesday and BioNTech have rocketed 318.7%, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.9%.

www.marketwatch.com

#Pfizer Inc#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccine#U S Government#Marketwatch Market Pulse#Gavi#Amc#The African Union
