CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

First Thing: Gabby Petito’s death ruled a homicide by coroner

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MWbq_0c4DHL0p00
A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito in North Port, Florida.

Good morning.

The FBI has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton national park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip, and that her death was a homicide.

Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area north-east of Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton county coroner, Brent Blue, did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday.

Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiance, who is now being sought by authorities in Florida. The FBI asked for anyone with information about Brian Laundrie’s possible role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

The disappearance and death of Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips and theories.

  • Where is Laundrie? Investigators do not know. His parents told them they last saw him a week ago. Before disappearing, Laundrie refused to speak with investigators about Petito’s whereabouts and retained a lawyer.
  • What have Petito’s family said? Before her body was found, her father, Joseph, said he wanted Laundrie to be held accountable for whatever part he played in his daughter’s disappearance, along with his family for protecting him.

Kamala Harris on expulsions at US border: ‘Human beings should never be treated that way’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfElf_0c4DHL0p00
Migrants continue to cross into US as Kamala Harris criticises treatment by border patrol. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA

Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer have added their voices to criticism of the treatment of Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border, some of whom have been corralled by US border patrol agents riding horses and allegedly wielding reins as whips.

Asked on Tuesday about footage of the incident, the vice-president said she supported investigations of the matter and intended to speak to the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Harris said: “What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible … Human beings should never be treated that way. And I’m deeply troubled about it.”

On Tuesday in Washington, Schumer said the images of Haitians being treated with violence were “completely unacceptable” and said Joe Biden needed to seek accountability.

  • How many migrants are there in Texas? The number of migrants at the Del Rio Bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.
  • Why did they leave Haiti? Some of those at the Del Rio camp said the recent earthquake and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse had made them afraid to return.
  • What are the US and Mexico doing? The US has ramped up its exclusion effort. More than 6,000 migrants have been removed. On the other side of the border, Mexico has begun flights of its own.

Missouri couple who pointed guns at protesters may have law licenses revoked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cgDM_0c4DHL0p00
Mark and Patricia McCloskey aim guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St Louis on 28 June 2020. Photograph: Bill Greenblatt/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who pointed guns at protesters marching for racial justice last summer, could have their law licenses revoked.

According to court documents first reported by the Missouri radio station KCUR-FM, the Missouri chief disciplinary counsel, Alan Pratzel, asked the state supreme court to indefinitely suspend the licenses of the two personal injury lawyers. Pratzel’s office investigates ethical complaints against lawyers in Missouri.

In June 2020, protesters demonstrating about the murder of George Floyd were walking through the gated community on their way to the house of the then mayor of St Louis, Lyda Krewson. Widely circulated video showed Mark McCloskey pointing an AR-15 style rifle at them and his wife holding a semiautomatic pistol.

  • Were they ever convicted? Yes. Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. They were later pardoned.
  • Are they sorry for what they did? No. In fact, Mark McCloskey is now running for the Republican nomination to contest a US Senate seat next year, and campaign ads feature images of the confrontation with protesters.

Willie Garson, Sex and the City and White Collar actor, dies at 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpspQ_0c4DHL0p00
Stars have paid tribute to ‘dear, funny, kind man’ Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s friend Stanford in Sex and the City. Photograph: AP

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the original series of Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57.

Garson won the hearts of fans of the popular HBO series, which first aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons, playing Carrie Bradshaw’s closest male friend, the talent agent Stanford. Garson also appeared in the follow-up films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. He was recently reprising the role in a reboot of the TV series, And Just Like That, which is in production.

Information about the cause of Garson’s death has not been officially released, but Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, said in a statement on Tuesday that Garson had been sick.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” King said.

  • Garson’s television career has included parts on some of the most high-profile shows from the 1990s and 2000s, including Twin Peaks, Friends and The X-Files.
  • His film credits include There’s Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Fever Pitch and Groundhog Day.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AX8l_0c4DHL0p00
Activision Blizzard employees call for changes in conditions for women and other marginalized groups, in Irvine, California, in July. Photograph: David McNew/AFP/Getty Images
  • Activision Blizzard has confirmed an investigation by US regulators after allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination at one of the world’s most high-profile video game companies.
  • Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US have all but evaporated barring a dramatic change of heart from Joe Biden, it emerged Tuesday, as Boris Johnson held face-to-face talks in the White House.
  • Justin Trudeau has secured a third election victory in Canada, but his decision to call a snap election was criticised by political opponents – and even allies – after the prime minister failed once again to win a parliamentary majority.
  • Iran’s new ultra-conservative president has used his debut on the international stage to deliver a sustained assault on US, denouncing sanctions as “crimes against humanity”.

Stat of the day: Boris Johnson admits he has six children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icXKf_0c4DHL0p00
Johnson has a one-year-old child, Wilfred, with his wife, Carrie Johnson. The couple are now expecting another baby. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The British prime minister has admitted for the first time that he has six children, claiming in an interview on US television that he “changes a lot of nappies”. Johnson, who has previously tended to avoid questions about his notoriously complex family life, has been divorced twice, and conceived a daughter during an extramarital relationship. It has been reported that Johnson could have conceived another child or children beyond those known about, but he has refused to discuss this. But when an NBC interviewer put to him that he has six children, he replied: “Yes.”

Don’t miss this: how did America end up with the world’s largest tiger population?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJhDN_0c4DHL0p00
A nine-month-old Bengal tiger in a cage after being captured by authorities in Houston in May. Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images

There are about 10,000 tigers in the US. Thirty states allow private ownership of predatory exotics such as tigers. The requirements are deceptively simple: a USDA conservation label form and a $30 license. Nine states require no permit or license whatsoever. This allows virtually anyone to own, breed and sell tigers. While listed as “endangered” under the federal Endangered Species Act, the law allows private possession of captive-bred tigers as long as they’re used for “conservation”, but experts say no tigers bred in captivity are ever released. In 1900 there were about 100,000 tigers in the wild. Today, about 4,000 remain in a handful of nations. If none return to the wild, how does private possession of the feline benefit the species?

Climate check: the Dixie fire is almost out, but its inhospitable ‘moonscapes’ remain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1Y8F_0c4DHL0p00
The charred forest outside Greenville, California. The Dixie fire has burned more than a half million acres. Photograph: Terry Schmitt/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

After more than two months, the battle to contain the Dixie fire – a behemoth blaze that swept nearly 1m acres, leveling mountain towns and blackening the conifer-covered landscape – is nearing its end. But even after the fire crews pack up, threats remain for the plants and animals that call this area home. Scientists are warning that the severity of today’s wildfires – which are fueled by warmer, drier conditions and an overabundance of parched vegetation – is making the recovery process increasingly challenging, sometimes for years after the flames are put out.

Want more environmental stories delivered to your inbox? Sign up to our Green Light newsletter to get the good, bad and essential news on the climate every week

Last thing: mathematicians discover music really can be infectious – like a virus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUzTr_0c4DHL0p00
Electronica appears to be the most infectious music genre, according to the research. Photograph: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

New music download patterns appear to closely resemble epidemic curves for infectious disease, according to research. Dora Rosati, the lead author of the study and a former graduate in maths and statistics at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, along with colleagues wondered whether they could learn anything about how songs become popular. The research, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical and Physical Sciences, found mathematical tools used to study infectious diseases performed just as well when describing song download trends as it did when describing the spread of a disease through the population.

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Lyda Krewson
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot

In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have tracked down and arrested more than 600 people across the United States believed to have joined in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task.Investigators have collected a mountain of evidence in the attack and are working to organize it and share it with defense attorneys. And that mountain keeps growing with new arrests still happening practically every week.Washington s federal court, meanwhile, is clogged with Jan. 6 cases, which more than double the total number...
PROTESTS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Fbi#Us Senate#Grand Teton#Haitians#Kcur Fm#Republican#Hbo#Stanford
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Reagan shooter to be granted unconditional release in June 2022

John Hinckley, the man who tried to assassinate US president Ronald Reagan 40 years ago, looks set to be granted his unconditional release from next June. Hinckley was released under a strict set of conditions in 2016 from a Washington psychiatric hospital where he had been held since the assassination attempt.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy