CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

China and U.S. housing crises are both failures of central planning

By Randal O'Toole
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIv02_0c4DHFiT00

E vergrande may not be China’s “ Lehman Brothers moment ,” but there are many parallels between the housing crises in China and the United States. Both are due to government control or regulation of land. Both see government planners deflecting attention from their inept policies by blaming someone else. Both have seen resulting remedies fail to do anything about high housing prices.

More than half of China and nearly half the United States are agricultural lands, and in each case only a small portion of the total is actually used for growing crops. Data are not yet available for 2020, but in 2010 about 4 percent of China and 3 percent of the United States were urbanized. Urbanization is no threat to agricultural lands.

Despite this, in the 1960s through the 1980s, a panic over a cropland crisis led several states, starting with Hawaii and followed by California, Oregon, Washington, Florida, and Atlantic states between Massachusetts and Virginia, to pass laws that attempted to save farmlands by curbing low‐density suburban development, pejoratively known as sprawl. The laws confiscated, usually without compensation, the rights of rural landowners to develop their lands. In turn, they created an artificial shortage of land for housing.

In the 1970s, every county surrounding San Francisco, for example, drew an urban‐growth boundary outside of which is off limits to development. Under California law, these boundaries can’t be moved without someone funding a multi‐million‐dollar environmental impact report, and no one has ever funded one. Nearly 70 percent of the Bay Area is vacant land that could be used for housing but is illegal to develop.

In China, the government owns all land, but since about 1998 people have been allowed to own homes on land leased from the government, typically for 70 years. The government has been stingy with its leases partly because it fears its own cropland crisis. It has a policy called the red line that requires that at least 480,000 square miles of croplands be protected at all times.

These policies have led urban areas in California and China to be denser than their residents would prefer. Surveys indicate that 80 percent of Americans prefer or aspire to live in single‐family homes, preferences that have been strengthened by the pandemic. As much as 77 percent of households in some states do live in such homes, but only 54 percent of households in the Los Angeles area and under 52 percent in the San Francisco Bay Area are in single‐family homes. Outside of California, the average density of urban areas in the United States is about 2,200 people per square mile, while in California it is nearly twice that at 4,300 people per square mile.

China’s urban areas average about 6,100 people per square mile. This is not because China is the most populous nation in the world. Despite its high population, China’s overall average population density is only about half of the United Kingdom’s, a third of the Netherlands’, and also less than that of Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. China’s density is about the same as Florida ’s and less than that of New York and a half‐dozen other states. The Chinese, like Americans, still dream of living in single‐family homes.

Government policies have forced density on cities in California and China because both American and communist urban planners believe—for mostly specious reasons —that density is a good thing and they don’t hesitate to use land‐use policies to achieve densities that people with automobility wouldn’t choose for themselves. These policies make housing expensive by creating artificial shortages of land and also because the multi‐story condominium and apartment buildings that planners favor cost more to build due to increase requirements for steel, concrete, and elevators.

Artificial land shortages also make housing prices more volatile because small changes in demand can lead to large swings in prices. American housing markets rarely saw major price declines before coastal states and municipalities began limiting rural development. Since California cities drew urban‐growth boundaries in the 1970s, the state has seen three housing bubbles grow and collapse and is in the midst of a fourth. After China legalized homeownership (on government land) in the 1990s, it saw a housing bubble from 2005–2013 and is now in the midst of a second one.

Volatility is what killed Lehman Brothers . Many people think the investment bank went broke because people stopped paying their mortgages, but that isn’t what happened at all. Like other banks, Lehman was packaging mortgages and selling them as bonds. Ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s gave these bonds good ratings because they didn’t understand that recent land‐use restrictions had made housing prices more volatile. When the California housing bubble peaked and began to decline in 2006, the ratings agencies realized their mistake and downgraded their bond ratings.

This wouldn’t have immediately mattered to pension funds and other buyers of mortgage bonds, but banks are required to maintain cash reserves for any bonds they hold depending on the rating: a AAA bond required a 0.5 percent reserve, while B bond required an 8 percent reserve. When the ratings were downgraded, Lehman suddenly had to come up with billions of dollars in cash as reserves for bonds that it hadn’t yet sold, and because it was unable to do so it went bankrupt. Other banks would have followed but the government intervened with the Troubled Assets Relief Program .

This is where the Lehman and Evergrande stories differ. Evergrande was running a pyramid sales scheme , asking people to pay 30 percent or greater deposits on houses it planned to build and using the money to build projects that were already underway. The company also sold lots of bonds to pay for the 900 or so projects it had at the end of 2020. In early 2021, China passed new rules known as the three red lines policy (Chinese communists apparently like red lines) that limited how much money leveraged companies like Evergrande could borrow.

China’s goal may have been to rein in capitalism . Or it may have been to make housing more affordable. Either way, it seems likely that the government knew that the three red lines policy would put Evergrande and other property developers into bankruptcy.

In another parallel, however, both Chinese and American planners have successfully deflected the blame for high housing prices onto someone else, thus leading people to ignore the governments’ culpability. The Chinese government blamed speculators, and it passed many regulations aimed at discouraging people from buying homes as investments rather than to live in. In reality, speculators don’t make housing expensive; they merely try to take advantage of rising prices.

In the United States, planners blame high housing prices on single‐family zoning. In fact, single‐family zoning has been around for more than 100 years and by the 1950s was used by almost every American city except Houston and some of its suburbs. Yet housing didn’t become unaffordable until states and cities began restricting rural development, and it remains affordable in places that haven’t imposed such regulations.

Oregon and California have both passed laws banning single‐family zoning. These laws won’t make housing more affordable, but they will help planners achieve their goal of forcing higher densities on people.

In one final parallel, government land‐use policies have led to a marked increase in income inequality in both the United States and China. In the United States, income inequality markedly declined in the mid‐twentieth century, a period known as the great compression . Not coincidentally, this was also a period of rising homeownership. Income inequality started to rise in the 1970s, a period known as the great divergence . Not coincidentally, that is when many states began passing and implementing rural land‐use restrictions. Northwestern University economist Matthew Rognlie has shown that rising income inequality in recent decades is almost solely due to disparities in homeownership and housing prices.

China’s income inequality has also fluctuated in recent years, and much of that is likely due to housing markets as the fluctuations seem to have followed China’s housing bubbles. According to the latest measurements , income inequality in China and the United States are almost identical.

People who care about housing affordability, income inequality, and/or economic stability need to recognize that government planners in both China and the United States who are attempting to restrict the geographic growth of urban areas are largely responsible for rising housing prices, income inequality, and the resulting economic volatility. These problems will be solved in the United States only when development rights are restored to rural property owners and in China only when the government privatizes most of the nation’s land. For more information about the Evergrande debacle, see my recent policy brief, China’s Red Lines: A Failure of Central Planning .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
NBC News

U.S. plans infrastructure projects in Latin America to counter China initiatives

U.S. officials are touring Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh met with Colombian President Iván...
U.S. POLITICS
stockxpo.com

China’s Cnooc Plans Big Share Sale at Home as U.S. Delisting Looms

One of China’s big state-owned oil companies, Cnooc Ltd. , plans to raise more than $5 billion from a domestic share sale as it faces a possible delisting of its U.S. securities. The planned issuance—like a recent megadeal by China Telecom Corp. —shows that China’s corporate champions are able to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Housing Markets#Lehman Brothers#Americans#Half Dozen#Chinese#Land Use#Standard Poor#Moody
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

The investment lessons to learn from the China and energy crises

I have reached the age when I am almost as interested in not losing money as I am in making more of it. I’m not so ancient that I can disregard the inevitable erosion of my purchasing power by inflation. But I am more than prepared to leave the riskier opportunities to others while I follow Warren Buffett’s dictum: rule number one, don’t lose money; rule number two, don’t forget rule number one.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Argentina Plans to Spend $664 Million on Fighter Jets, Possibly From China or U.S

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that planes from China, the United States, Russia, South Korea or Israel...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Earth & Sky

U.S. and China: Cooperation or competition in space?

Much has been said of political tensions between the U.S. and China in recent years. Meanwhile, one long-standing prohibition is attracting reconsideration, as space experts ask whether collaboration – or competition – will define Chinese-U.S. activities in space in the 21st century. Veteran space journalist Leonard David explored this subject in an article published August 2, 2021, in Scientific American. David, who has been reporting on space for over 50 years, wrote in Sci Am that the answer could come down to how the two nations choose to engage with one another in the next few years.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WorldView: U.S. faces backlash over new security alliance; China plans to join trade pact

Many European allies are angry with Washington after it created an Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain designed to counter China's growing military and economic influence. Meanwhile, China plans on joining a key Asia-Pacific trading pact that, if accepted, will strengthen Beijing's position in the region, and the Dutch foreign minister resigned over her role in last month's withdrawal from Afghanistan, becoming the first Western government official to step down following the Taliban's chaotic takeover. Also, a record number of migrants are heading north along the Colombia-Panama border with the hopes of starting a new life in the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.
FOREIGN POLICY
pbs.org

How U.S., UK and Australia plan to counter China together

Wednesday evening at the White House, President Joe Biden — joined by the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia — announced a new partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, including an effort to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. The one unspoken issue clearly driving this move: a rising China. Foreign affairs correspondent Nick Schifrin joins Judy Woodruff with more.
WORLD
OCRegister

The recall and its failure both have high costs: Letters

The recall effort was a waste of close to $300 million of taxpayer money. There is no doubt the leftist elected politicians of this once glorious state, both Democrat and Republican, will be emboldened to accelerate their efforts to raise taxes, increase medical mandates, increase small business regulations and, in general, restrict the freedoms that most of us hold sacred. Full-blown socialism has arrived in California.
HOMELESS
WashingtonExaminer

‘Debacle’ and ‘betrayal’: Blinken ripped for Afghanistan failures in rancorous House hearing

MORE GRILLED BLINKEN ON TAP: To call yesterday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan “contentious” would be to risk serious understatement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced withering criticism from Republicans on the committee, including demands he resign. More “grilled Blinken” is on the menu for this morning as the embattled secretary of state is raked over the hibachi by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, beginning at 10 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy