CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Clint Eastwood isn't retiring yet. With Cry Macho, that's a good thing

By Harry Khachatrian
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTantamount to aging rock stars who refuse to spend their latter years indulging in the wealth earned from their heyday, Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, at 91 years old, is showing no signs of retiring after directing and starring in his latest film, Cry Macho. Born in 1930, the Dirty Harry...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s New Film ‘Cry Macho’ Will Only Stream for One Month After Release: How to Watch

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood’s latest film offering, “Cry Macho,” will hit theaters and HBO Max this weekend. Clint Eastwood, at the age of 91, stars in and also directs “Cry Macho,” a western-themed movie. In the film, Clint Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo star whose advanced age has caught up with him. Milo is asked by his former employer, played by country music superstar Dwight Yoakam, to retrieve his son, Rafael, from Mexico. While south of the border, Rafael carries out a life crime and runs afoul of some powerful people. He often participates in illegal cockfights, with his rooster named Macho. Along the way back home, Rafael and Milo form a bond that is heavily tested. In addition to Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam, the film also stars actors Fernanda Urrejola, Eduardo Minett and Natalia Traven.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Willie Nelson
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Retains No. 1 Spot as Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ and Gerard Butler’s ‘Copshop’ Crater

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ruled the domestic box office again while Clint Eastwood’s Western drama “Cry Macho” and Gerard Butler’s R-rated action-thriller “Copshop” crumbled in their debuts, highlighting the disparity between the kind of movies people are willing to venture out to see during the pandemic. “Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel superhero adventure to feature an Asian star and predominately Asian cast, pulled in a mighty $21 million in its third weekend of release, marking a decline of just 39% from the previous weekend. The film has generated an impressive $176.9 million at the domestic box office...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of The Longest Yard?

Back in 1974, “The Longest Yard,” was released, and we aren’t talking about the one that made everyone laugh in 2005 starring actors like Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. We are talking about the one that was released nearly 31 years prior to that – the OG. When a former football star leaves his girlfriend and steals and wrecks her car, he’s sentenced to an 18-month stint in prison where he meets a few unsavory characters. Because Crewe, the NFL star, was released from the NFL due to his points shaving scheme, the convicts in the prison aren’t exactly welcoming, and it makes things worse when the warden requires Crewe to coach his own team of prison guard football players so they can win a championship. Long story short, it’s hilarious, and the second one is just as good. The original, though, is now 46-years-old, and fans are wondering what happened to the original cast.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cry Macho#Mexican#Spanish#Americans
TheWrap

‘Cry Macho’ Film Review: Clint Eastwood’s Latest Neo-Western Offers Less Grit, More Sentiment

When Clint Eastwood throws a punch in his new film “Cry Macho” — and Eastwood the director has always had a trademark way of filming the connecting of a fist to a guy who deserves it — there’s a sort of “aww” quality to it. You don’t necessarily have to believe he’d get the drop on a goon one-third his age. It’s a wink from a movie legend, and it’s sort of hilarious.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Predict this weekend’s box office: Can Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ take down Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’?

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, September 17 – September 19. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. Opening this week is Clint Eastwood‘s latest Oscar contender, “Cry Macho” (watch the trailer). At 91...
MOVIES
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch Clint Eastwood in ‘Cry Macho’ tonight: Streaming service, trailer, tickets

A wild west film with Clint Eastwood as the lead is coming to theaters and streaming this week. The film, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. The story follows a former rodeo star Mike Milo (Eastwood) who is hired to reunite a young man (Eduardo Minett) in Mexico with his father (Dwight Yoakam) in the United States.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Houston Chronicle

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle in 'Cry Macho,' an overly familiar Western road movie

Anyone who's been waiting for Clint Eastwood to return to his Western-movie roots will be gladdened by the opening scene of "Cry Macho," which features the director/producer/actor as former rodeo star Mike Milo. Brown cowboy hat shading his trademark weathered squint, he drives a vintage pickup truck down a lonesome Texas road, past fields of running horses and against the soundtrack of country singer Will Banister, crooning, "It's never too late to find a new home."
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Three-peats In First With $21.7 Million; Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Disappoints

In its third week in theaters, Disney’s latest superhero tentpole, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, continued to dominate the North American box office. Pulling in $21.7 million over the otherwise sleepy September frame, Marvel’s most recent epic shows little sign of slowing down and it is well on its way to surpassing its MCU stablemate, Black Widow, to become the top theatrical grosser of the pandemic-plagued year as it rocketed past the $300 million mark in worldwide ticket sales. Meanwhile, the weekend’s most high-profile newcomer, Clint Eastwood’s Western drama Cry Macho, bowed quietly in third place with a pokey $4.5 million as the cinema legend’s legion of older fans opted to stay home and stream the film from their LA-z-Boys.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: CRY MACHO (2021): Clint Eastwood’s New Dramatic Film is a Well Meaning But Slight Slice of Life

Cry Macho (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Daniel V. Graulau, Amber Lynn Ashley, Brytnee Ratledge, Alexandra Ruddy, Sebestien Soliz, Horacio Garcia Rojas, Ivan Hernandez, Fernanda Urrejola, Natalia Traven, Marco Rodriguez, Abiah Martinez, Ramona Thornton and Elida Munoz. Clint...
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘Cry Macho’ is an inferior Clint Eastwood vehicle

On a recent podcast, Quentin Tarantino mused about how the creative reputations of aging film directors would have been improved if they had just stopped directing before the quality of their films began to slide. What if Alfred Hitchcock stopped after “The Birds”? What about George Cukor after “My Fair Lady” and Billy Wilder after “The Fortune Cookie”? I would argue that I would rather see a bad Alfred Hitchcock film than no Alfred Hitchcock film, but it is true that as they age, film directors tend to lose some of their oomph and relevance.
MOVIES
Variety

Hollywood Bidding War: Studios and Streamers Circling George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts Film

Start your engines. Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. Phew. It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. The deal calls for Watts...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy