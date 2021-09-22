Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Comes to Disney+ on November 12

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will launch exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, marking the second anniversary of the streaming service. If the date feels sooner than expected, it’s because Marvel recently cut its theater-exclusive window from 90 days down to 45 days as its Disney+ subscribers continue to grow further into the nine-digit mark. In addition to Shang-Chi a range of other films will also be available on Disney Plus Day including Jungle Cruise, new shorts linked to The Simpsons, Frozen and Luca, and special looks from Star Wars and Marvel.

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 21

