Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Comes to Disney+ on November 12

The latest Marvel movie has avoided the drop in ticket sales seen by Black Widow as it comfortably held the top spot on its second weekend. While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has seemingly set in motion a plan for many movies to revert back to theatrical only release schedules after smashing last weekend's Labor Day weekend box office record, but how would the latest addition to the Marvel family fare on his second weekend? Well any expectation of a similar slump to the one that Black Widow suffered have been put to rest as the film seems to be heading for a $31 million second weekend run after pulling in just under $10 million on Friday. This will only help to boost Disney's confidence in their commitment to debuting all of this year's remaining theatrical movies as cinema exclusives and not having a Day and Date release.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO