LWGRC Proposes Women-Only Gym Hours

By Opinion
mcquad.org
 7 days ago

The Lasallian Women and Gender Resource Center is working with the Fitness Center to test out women-only gym hours. Last Monday, the LWGRC sent out a poll to gage student support in hopes of jump-starting the implementation of these hours. Amanda Touse is a senior business analytics major, and an...

mcquad.org

