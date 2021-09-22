Lee Cataluna: Mayor Blangiardi's Surprisingly Un-Trumpy Style

Can we take just a moment to acknowledge that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is, so far, pretty un-Trump-like?. He said he voted for Trump in 2016, which was jarring to some Honolulu voters in traditionally blue-state Hawaii. While campaigning for mayor in 2020, though, Blangiardi said he was disappointed in Trump’s “leadership style, his antics, and everything else” and would not be voting for him again. But once-a-Trumper is still pretty Trumpy. I mean, how many people do you know who recover from that fever?