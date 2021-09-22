CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Lee Cataluna: Mayor Blangiardi's Surprisingly Un-Trumpy Style

By Lee Cataluna
Can we take just a moment to acknowledge that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is, so far, pretty un-Trump-like?. He said he voted for Trump in 2016, which was jarring to some Honolulu voters in traditionally blue-state Hawaii. While campaigning for mayor in 2020, though, Blangiardi said he was disappointed in Trump’s “leadership style, his antics, and everything else” and would not be voting for him again. But once-a-Trumper is still pretty Trumpy. I mean, how many people do you know who recover from that fever?

James Brown
5d ago

So if someone votes for Trump the assumption is they are "Trump like"? So we can assume that anyone who voted for Biden is "Biden like"? Enlighten the unwashed masses out here in your great wisdom what "Trump like" is. Because more than half the country right now clearly sees what your "Biden like " is. And if you make an assumption about Trump voters tell us who did you vote for? Did you vote for this disaster we are in now or did you vote for Trump? Since you see yourself as a beacon of common sense. Tell us what is going on is common sense policy. I'll wait.

Tom Hollenbeck
5d ago

Overall I enjoyed the article but could have done without underlying anti Trump flavor. Would the reporter accept a mean tweet for the 2.60 gas we had in November 2020.

glitter girl
5d ago

What was wrong with Trump? He was the best president we've had in years, regarding policies for the people. Blangiardi is a disgrace! He sets mandates and doesn't follow them himself! He was caught at his birthday party last week maskless and not social distancing with 23 people! Forcing and pushing shots isn't the answer and the people not taking the shot aren't being selfish! the vaxed are the ones that are only protecting themselves because they can still spread covid.

ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

