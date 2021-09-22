CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Seasonal Farm Work Has Been A Lifeline For Pacific Islanders. The Pandemic Made It Harder

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peter Bumseng was leading a 44-strong team of Ni-Vanuatu harvesters on an orchard in New Zealand when Covid-19 started making headlines. As they kept picking cherries in the South Island town of Cromwell, the pandemic directly impacted them when New Zealand closed its borders on March 19, 2020. Their seven-month specialized agricultural visas were extended and they found more work, following fruit harvests around the island until they could be repatriated on specially chartered flights late last year.

www.civilbeat.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Latest: New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels.Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday a pilot program that will allow New Zealanders to quarantine at home will include 150 business travelers who arrive between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8. The program will involve monitoring and testing.“The only reason that we are running this self-isolation pilot now is in preparation for a...
PFIZER
MedicalXpress

How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge

With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching health systems worldwide, Pacific countries have capitalized on their relative isolation to avoid the worst. Border closures and other measures have slowed and stopped the spread of the virus to the point some nations have recorded no cases at all. Even where the virus has...
WORLD
The Independent

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

Come visit the Maldives its president entreated the world at this year's United Nations General Assembly moments before switching to an impassioned plea for help combatting climate change. The adjacent appeals illustrated a central dilemma for many small island developing states: their livelihoods, or their lives? The United Nations recognizes 38 member states, scattered across the world's waters, as small island developing states grouped together because they face “unique social, economic and environmental challenges.” This bloc is particularly vulnerable to climate change. This bloc is also particularly dependent on tourism — a significant driver of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Pandemic Is Taxing Pacific Nations’ Already Strapped Health Systems

The Covid-19 situation remains a tense one for many Pacific nations, with medical evacuations from French territories, periodic internal lockdowns in Fiji, heavily regulated quarantine procedures throughout the Pacific and many countries generally lacking medical facilities. Although several Pacific nations were successful in staving off the virus by locking their...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
ilo.org

MEET THE DIRECTOR: What has been the impact of the pandemic in the region?

Markus Pilgrim, Director of the ILO Office for Central and Eastern Europe talks about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on labour markets in the region, what the ILO has done to mitigate the impact and what the emerging trends are in employment. The pandemic led to a severe economic recession in the region, with about 8% of working hours lost in 2020, an equivalent of 10 million jobs. These losses translated into an increase in inactivity, many people dropping out of the labour market. The ILO CEE Office started to collect solid evidence on the impact of the pandemic in spring 2020, and produced assessment reports in four Western Balkan countries, which led to several policy changes in these countries. In addition, the office designed job and income protection measures, such as a cash transfer project for dismissed Albanian textile workers. The next big thing is the ongoing technological transformation, fair transition towards a digital and green economy, which means a major shift from traditional to new sectors and re-skilling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid pandemic has brought biggest cut to global life expectancy since World War 2, says study

Life expectancy in 2020 was cut short the most since the Second World War in western Europe and the breakup of the Soviet Union in eastern Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The pandemic’s impact on life expectancy, one of the most widely used metrics to assess population health, was assessed by a study published on Monday in the International Journal of Epidemiology.The study was conducted by the Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.Women from 15 countries and men from 10 ended up with a lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 compared to 2015, revealed the study.The biggest...
SCIENCE
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Pacific Community#Immigration New Zealand#The World Bank#Rse#New Zealanders#Ni Vanuatu
USA Today

This Pacific island hasn't had a single case of COVID. Until now.

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa — American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday, a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The U.S. territory’s acting governor, Lt. Gov. Talauega Eleasalo Ale, and health officials said the islands’ first case of COVID-19 was in a resident who returned to America Samoa from a trip to the U.S. mainland and Hawaii earlier this week.
WORLD
AFP

Peru's Ashaninka indigenous people remember the cruelty of war in the Amazon

The indigenous Ashaninka people of the Peruvian Amazon hope the war that saw them targeted in massacres by the Shining Path in the 1980s has died along with the violent Maoist group's leader Abimael Guzman, who was cremated last week. The leader of the Otari Ashaninka community, in the jungle region of Cusco in Pichari, remembers the war like a "sickness." David Barboza Vargas, whose village is surrounded by yuca, cacao and coca leaf plantations, was himself wounded in the violence as his people faced down the Shining Path's guns with bows and arrows. "For me, the '80s were a sickness of the Path," Barboza Vargas told AFP, wearing a colorful crown of parrot feathers and hedgehog quills.
AMERICAS
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
CatTime

World Rabies Day Is September 28th: Spread The Word & Vaccinate Your Pets

Mark this year's World Rabies Day, September 28th, by making sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, and encourage friends and family to do the same for their pets. Help us spread the word to promote prevention and raise awareness around the globe. The post World Rabies Day Is September 28th: Spread The Word & Vaccinate Your Pets appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
PROTESTS
Honolulu Civil Beat

Military Practices Using Drones For Maritime Surveillance In Hawaii

As the U.S. military shifts its attention from the Middle East to the Pacific, it’s looking to drones to further its reach over the vast blue expanse. Two Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drones flew from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii for the first time earlier this month, and they have been flying daily sorties at sea and over the Big Island’s Pohakuloa Traing Area as part of Exercise ACE Reaper.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border?

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […] The post Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Iceland falls short of Europe's first women-majority parliament

Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP. Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's constituencies, the head of the electoral commission in the Northwest constituency, Ingi Tryggvason, said. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. "We decided to hold a recount because the result was so close," Tryggvason said, adding that no-one had requested the recount.
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy