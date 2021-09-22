CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept. 24. The following is an excerpt from that book:

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Can Jakub Vrana Stay Hot in ’21-’22?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) In just 11 games with the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana...
NHL
94.9 WMMQ

Meijer Sponsors New Detroit Red Wings Helmet

Like NASCAR, as the National Hockey League continues to grow, so does the sponsorships, and now the Meijer's logo will now be found on Redwings helmets. Companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, have been seen on teams jerseys in all sports for quite some time. You see the stadiums on TV or in person with sponsorship logos wrapped around the field, court, rink or in the stands. It takes a lot of money to run these teams and stadiums and sponsorships help pay for these events.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Fedorov
Person
Igor Larionov
Person
Brendan Shanahan
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Darren Mccarty
Person
Claude Lemieux
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Eric Lindros
FanSided

Red Wings: An Early Look at Free Agents Detroit could Target

Potentially, there are a slew of free agents that could interest the Detroit Red Wings during the next offseason. The fourth offseason of Steve Yzerman‘s tenure as general manager could provide some pieces to complement what he’s begun to build. Here’s a look at several players that could be on...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

It's Still Not Going be Sunshine and Rainbows for the Detroit Red Wings

It wasn’t all that long ago the Detroit Red Wings – the mere mention of them – struck fear into the hearts of NHL teams. Built by Ken Holland, and maintained by coaches like Scotty Bowman and Mike Babcock, the Wings were the gold standard for hockey organizations, with players lined up to don the winged wheel and play for the Motor City.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Detroit Red Wings#The Free Press#Redwings#The Red Wings#The New Jersey Devils#The Colorado Avalanche#Avs#The Mighty Ducks
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Detroit Red Wings

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bobby Ryan gets professional tryout with Detroit Red Wings: Why it makes sense

Bobby Ryan was hoping for another shot with the Detroit Red Wings; now he has a chance to make it happen. The 34-year-old signed a professional tryout deal a day before players are to report to Traverse City, where training camp will run Thursday through Tuesday. Ryan played for the Wings last season, but his seven goals and seven assists in 33 games were fewer than what the team had hoped he'd contribute. Ryan missed the last month of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: Columbus Dominates Detroit 7-3 in Prospect Tournament

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Sunday with the Columbus Blue Jackets dominating the Detroit Red Wings 7-3. Columbus finished the tournament undefeated, finishing with a 3-0 record. The loss drops Detroit to 1-2 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday and a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp Preview: Players in the Spotlight

Training Camp for the Detroit Red Wings starts on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City. The camp will run until Tuesday September 28. The Red Wings will play eight exhibition games in 10 days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the United Center in Chicago against the Black Hawks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: What’s In Store For Nick Leddy’s First Year in Detroit?

Nick Leddy is an important part of a Detroit Red Wings defense that is deeper than fans have seen in quite some time. Leddy not only has a shot to improve the team’s offense with his unique skillset, he also has one of the most important jobs on the team this year: mentoring Moritz Seider.
NHL
MISportsNow

Detroit Red Wings Return to Traverse City for Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY – For the first time in two years, the Detroit Red Wings are back in Traverse City for training camp. “To be back up here and see all the familiar faces, the volunteers. You know, we’re excited,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Tyler Bertuzzi also spoke with...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider has a lot to live up to as rookie defenseman

With apologies to veteran additions Pius Suter (at forward), Nick Leddy (on defense) and Alex Nedeljkovic (in the crease), there’s one player everyone will have their eye on when the puck drops Wednesday on the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks in their exhibition opener: Defenseman Moritz Seider. The 20-year-old...
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy