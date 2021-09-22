Jia, Miami’s First Chinese Dinner Club

Unlike other foodie cities in the USA, Miami has had few notable Chinese restaurants, so I was happy to try a newcomer to the Miami food scene, and one with two “new” twists. Jia restaurant features elevated Cantonese cuisine, one of eight kinds of cooking styles in China, whose origin can be traced back 2,000 years to the early Han dynasty. Cantonese is about mild spices and fresh ingredients so the natural flavors can shine through. Jia also bills itself as a dinner club offering music programmed by LA based artist advisor Hayes Bradley. Soon to come is a late night menu on Thursday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.