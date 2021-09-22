CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Jia, Miami’s First Chinese Dinner Club

By Karen Escalera
miamicurated.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike other foodie cities in the USA, Miami has had few notable Chinese restaurants, so I was happy to try a newcomer to the Miami food scene, and one with two “new” twists. Jia restaurant features elevated Cantonese cuisine, one of eight kinds of cooking styles in China, whose origin can be traced back 2,000 years to the early Han dynasty. Cantonese is about mild spices and fresh ingredients so the natural flavors can shine through. Jia also bills itself as a dinner club offering music programmed by LA based artist advisor Hayes Bradley. Soon to come is a late night menu on Thursday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

www.miamicurated.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley face questions on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Ray

Comments / 0

Community Policy