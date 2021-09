Don those lederhosen and get your stein-lifting arm ready, because the season of Oktoberfest is nigh. Addison’s massive celebrations are packed with Paulaner Bier, punched up with polka, and loaded with tons to do for the whole family. Beer lovers will obviously appreciate the commemorative steins and German beer, while kids can enjoy children-oriented entertainment, weiner dog races, and all the Bavarian fare. Check out the Addison Oktoberfest website for details, tickets (free on Sept. 19 for all, kids are free all weekend, $10 general admission, plus more package options), and more.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO